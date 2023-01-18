Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

LAPS to hold Putts for Mutts Golf Tournament

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A nonprofit organization that helps our four-legged friends find forever homes is inviting golfers to the green to sink some putts for a good cause.

This weekend, the Laredo Animal Protective Society is hosting its first ‘Putts for Mutts’ golf tournament.

It’s a chance for golfers of all levels to tee-off and practice their long drive and short game while also giving back to the shelter.

Breakfast will be provided to golfers before the tournament, and then afterwards they will be offering lunch as well.

The event will take place on Saturday, Jan 21 at the Casa Blanca Golf Course.

On site registration will take place between 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.

The fee for late registration for individual golfers is $115.

Tee-off time is at 8 a.m. for all golfers.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to LAPS.

For more information click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
18-year-old man injured in south Laredo shooting
Warmer
Temps going up on a Tuesday
Fire damages paint business in central Laredo
Intense fire damages paint shop in central Laredo
Structure fire in central lAREDO
Laredo business catches fire on Clark Blvd
Laredo actor to make appearance in ‘80 for Brady’
Laredo actor to make appearance in ‘80 for Brady’

Latest News

LAPS to hold Putts for Mutts Golf Tournament
LAPS to hold Putts for Mutts Golf Tournament
City Council District Two lawsuit; judge gives witnesses last chance to testify
City Council District Two lawsuit; judge gives witnesses last chance to testify
Three candidates for Laredo City Manager advance; no names released
Three candidates for Laredo City Manager advance; no names released
City Council District Two lawsuit; judge gives witnesses last chance to testify
City Council District Two lawsuit; judge gives witnesses last chance to testify