LAPS to hold Putts for Mutts Golf Tournament

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A nonprofit organization that helps our four-legged friends find forever homes is inviting golfers to the green to sink some putts for a good cause.

This weekend, the Laredo Animal Protective Society is hosting its first ‘Putts for Mutts’ golf tournament.

It’s a chance for golfers of all levels to tee-off and practice their long drive and short game while also giving back to the shelter.

Breakfast will be provided to golfers before the tournament, and then afterwards they will be offering lunch as well.

The event will take place on Saturday, Jan 21 at the Casa Blanca Golf Course.

On site registration will take place between 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.

The fee for late registration for individual golfers is $115.

Tee-off time is at 8 a.m. for all golfers.

All of the proceeds from the event will go to LAPS.

For more information click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.