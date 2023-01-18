Laredo business owner suffers total loss after fire

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo business owner is devastated after he returned from out of town to find out that his paint shop was destroyed due to a fire.

The fire was reported on Monday, at the intersection of Clark and Seymour at around 9 p.m.

Victor Manuel Gomez, the owner of Laredo Paint Depot said he was out of town in El Paso for a family burial when a concerned customer called him and told him that his business was on fire.

Gomez then called his wife to contact the fire department, but he said by that point the building was a total loss.

Gomez estimates the damages to roughly $150 to $200 thousand dollars which includes merchandise and tools.

To make matters worse, he was not covered by insurance due to a couple of break-ins that were previously reported.

“Right now, I’m in a state of chaos and confusion, and I do not know what I am going to do since I did not have any coverage and I really have very little savings,” said Gomez. “I don’t know what I’m going to end up doing. Restarting a business, starting all over again after so many years is going to be a monumental task.”

Gomez said the arson investigation is ongoing, they are currently looking at all angles into the actual cause of the fire.

He believes that there were no electrical issues prior to the fire.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.