Laredo City Manager: three candidates remain, names not released

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three finalists are still in the running to become Laredo’s next city manager but after a back-and-forth discussion and hours behind closed doors, there’s more on what led to the decision.

On Tuesday night, many had a lot to say regarding the finalists for the city manager position.

Before the meeting there were seven candidates and after an executive session, it was revealed three were advancing as finalists.

The main question to council was if the names of those candidates were going to be revealed but --- ultimately, they were not.

Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino had advocated it need to be done saying he wanted to bring transparency to the process.

However, during the council meeting, it was revealed that in order to release the names, a public records request needed to be submitted, which at the time, no submissions had been made.

“The names can be obtained. Anybody in the public can obtain the names right now,” said Mayor Dr. Trevino. It’s open records, that was established, because we did get the opinion from the attorney general that there are open records. So, the public can request open records and they can solicit the names, then they can get them. So that was established already.”

KGNS has submitted an open records request asking for the name of the finalists.

Also, the three candidates were unanimously voted by council.

Councilmember Dr. Tyler King confirmed none of the finalists are from Laredo and the candidates have actual experience as city managers.

Before executive session, council member Alyssa Cigarroa went on to say that it is inappropriate for council to be meeting with local candidates to which Laredo City Attorney, Zone Nguyen confirmed this falls into an ethics code issue and council members who have been in contact with local candidates need to report it to Nguyen’s Office.

Councilmember Vanessa Perez also clarified their ethics code section 4.03 of the city charter states, prohibited contact during contract solicitation period.

This is the reason Perez proposed to go into executive session to discuss possible violations to the ethics code by council members who were in contact with local candidates for the city manager position.

The next step in the process includes public interviews which will be held at the Joe Guerra Public Library.

During that event, residents will be able to meet and chat with the three final candidates for the position.

