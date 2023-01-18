Laredo Police need help identifying men accused of theft

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a couple of men believed to be tied to a recent theft.

According to the Laredo Police Department, two men are believed to be tied to multiple thefts at a convenience store located at the 6500 block of Springfield Avenue.

One man was wearing a dark colored cap with a white t-shirt, gym shorts and sandals and the other was seen wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.

If you have any information on their identity or their location you are urged to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

They also ask that you refence the case number 22-0024.

All calls will remain anonymous.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.