Laredo Police need help identifying men accused of theft
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a couple of men believed to be tied to a recent theft.
According to the Laredo Police Department, two men are believed to be tied to multiple thefts at a convenience store located at the 6500 block of Springfield Avenue.
One man was wearing a dark colored cap with a white t-shirt, gym shorts and sandals and the other was seen wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.
If you have any information on their identity or their location you are urged to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.
They also ask that you refence the case number 22-0024.
All calls will remain anonymous.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.