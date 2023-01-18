Laredo Rotary inviting 10th and 11th graders to leadership camp

Shop Local
By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Rotary Club is inviting students to take part in a leadership camp.

Any student in the tenth or eleventh grade can participate in the Rotary Youth Leadership Award (RYLA) program. Officials with the Rotary said there are many valuable lessons to be learned at the camp and that it’s not just about academics.

Maria Gorecki, president of the Laredo Rotary, said, “It’s about leadership. Leadership is not about a higher GPA or higher SAT or ACT scores. Anyone can be a leader without having very high grades. In this camp, the students are going to learn many different skills about leadership.”

Several scholarships are available and students are urged to apply.

Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Dry Rocky Mountain Air, Then Shower Chance End of Week
Webb County Tax Office advising residents to pay taxes to avoid fees
Laredo city council to reveal candidates for city manager
