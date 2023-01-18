Laredoans concerned about Loop 20 intersection prone to car accidents

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An area along Loop 20 is one of the busiest sections in town but it’s also an area known for its high number of accidents.

It’s been nearly four months since TxDOT officials implemented a safety precaution in place to help reduce the number of auto crashes, but accidents are still happening.

People who live near Loop 20 and Havana Drive say an accident happens almost every other week.

This past Sunday, an accident happened right in front of the Pla-Mor business where a motorcyclist crashed into a ditch.

The area has been known for many accidents and people who live in the area are fed up.

Many residents are asking city and traffic officials to do more to help reduce the number of accidents in the area.

District Six Councilmember Dr. Tyler King said he is ready to work with private landowners to make the area safe for drivers and residents.

Meanwhile, TxDOT said they have placed traffic delineators back in Oct. which are yellow plastic tubes you can see in the middle of the street to help drivers stay in their lane.

Leal said there are several things drivers can do to avoid an accident.

“Some of the things that are really important is that if you are driving in an unsafe speed, most definitely that will cause a problem you can have some slippage, the vehicle can lose traction on the pavements and that’s the situation we want to avoid,” said Leal. “Second of all impaired driving that could cause problems to the driver as he navigates down the road. And lastly, no distractions, we don’t need no distractions we don’t need no distracted driving.”

As per the driver of the motorcycle, the person was taken to a Laredo hospital for treatment.

TxDOT said motorists and motorcyclists should always obey the speed limit and be aware when you change lanes.

TxDOT is planning on more upgrades, so people can feel safe when they get behind the wheel.

