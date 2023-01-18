Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Man tries to kidnap barista via drive-thru window

By NBC News Channel
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Auburn, WA (NBC) - Authorites in Washington State are looking for a man who tried to kidnap a barista by pulling her through a drive through window.

According to the Auburn Police Department, the man grabbed a young woman as he was paying for his order and tried to pull her into his truck.

He even tried to get a looped zip tie device around her head during the attack.

Fortunately, she was able to pull herself out of his grip and he sped away from the window.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A rollover accident is reported in north Laredo.
Rollover accident reported on Del Mar
Francisco Javier Garcia, age 27
Laredo Woman shot in the face dies
Structure fire in central lAREDO
Laredo business catches fire on Clark Blvd
Warmer
Temps going up on a Tuesday
An accident was reported on Highway 359
Accident Reported on Highway 359

Latest News

Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Dry Rocky Mountain Air, Then Shower Chance End of Week
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
FILE - Police investigate a home where eight family members were found dead in Enoch, Utah,...
Police investigated Utah man for abuse before murder-suicide
A baby and teen mom were among six killed in a shooting at a home in California.
Search for suspects in California ‘massacre’ of 6 continues