Man tries to kidnap barista via drive-thru window

Auburn, WA (NBC) - Authorites in Washington State are looking for a man who tried to kidnap a barista by pulling her through a drive through window.

According to the Auburn Police Department, the man grabbed a young woman as he was paying for his order and tried to pull her into his truck.

He even tried to get a looped zip tie device around her head during the attack.

Fortunately, she was able to pull herself out of his grip and he sped away from the window.

