Nominations open for 2023 ‘League of Legends’ awards

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District (UISD) is inviting the community to nominate accomplished UISD graduates for the distinguished alumni award program, League of Legends.

To qualify, the individual must have graduated from UISD at least 5 years ago. The school district is looking to recognize their hard work and success while also highlighting the great academic foundation they received at any of its four high schools.

The deadline to submit league of legend nominations is January 31. Jose Sanchez, the school district’s communication specialist said, ”You can come from an artistic career field, a writer, a reporter. You can be a doctor. You can be a lawyer. You can be a politician, a business person, just someone who has had significant successes in their career and has contributed significantly to the community or the nation.”

The ceremony will be held in the spring where recipients will have the opportunity to go back to their alma mater and encourage current students to continue their education and follow their dreams.

For more information call 473-6201 or you can fill out the nomination form here.

