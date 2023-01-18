Three candidates for Laredo City Manager advance; no names released

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a process that has been going on for a year now but City Council is one step closer in finding Laredo’s next City manager.

Council members came out of executive session announcing there are now three finalists advancing in the process to become the next City manager in Laredo.

“And there was a motion to advance three candidates with municipal city management experience as finalists for consideration for city manager,” said Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino.

The announcement came after more than an hour of executive session.

After several back and forth conversations from council members on whether or not to announce the names of the five candidates in the running for the position, Laredo City Attorney, Zone Nguyen stated that the names had not been made public because the hiring consultant advised not to release the names as a way to protect the candidates’ information.

He also said no one had filed public records asking for the names.

Something that upset a Laredoans attending the meeting, saying it was not what the mayor had initially said was going to happen.

“You wanted to know who the candidates were. I think that you have to release those names. Those names need to be released,” said Poncho Casso.

However, council member Melissa Cigarroa said privacy is owed to the candidates.

“Confidentiality is a measure of professionalism according to the Texas Municipal League,” said Cigarroa.

Councilmember Vanessa Perez agreed and proposed to go into executive session to further discuss a resolution to this back and forth.

“It’s not that we’re trying to excur the transparency, it’s that we’re trying to get to the bottom of this issue and we can’t do it out here in public at this time,” said Perez.

Council proceeded to go into executive session for around an hour.

When they came out council member Alberto Torres clarified no action was taken and that a motion to move forward with three candidates was unanimously passed.

SGR the firm helping with the hiring process explained the next steps in the process is inviting the 3 finalists to come to Laredo on January 29.

The next day on January 30 council members will meet with the candidates and later they will tour the city, so they get to know some of the projects ongoing in Laredo.

SGR also encouraged council to hold a public meet and greet at the Joe Guerra Public Library, so that way Laredoans can meet the candidates in person.

