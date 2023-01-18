Webb County District Clerk’s Office offering passport services

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - If are planning to travel abroad anytime soon, the Webb County District Clerk’s Office is offering passport services to those looking to renew or attain a passport.

Residents can either stop by the justice center to pick up an application or print one out and submit it in person.

The application must be filled out in black ink, and you need to arrive with a birth certificate, valid ID, a 2x2 passport photos, along with two money orders.

District Clerk Esther Degollado said there’s a different between the passport book and the passport card.

“The passport book for adults is $130 for minors its $100, the passport card for adults is $30 and for children is 15, and there’s a different between a book and the card, the book is um, its suggested or recommended that you get the book if possible because with the book you can fly, with a card your limited, you cannot use it to fly.”

The District Clerk’s Office is located at the justice Center 1110 Victoria suite 203.

They are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can also call 956-523-5599.

