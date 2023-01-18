Shop Local
Windy Wednesday

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jan. 18, 2023
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good Wednesday morning warm start in the upper 60s with humid conditions.

Some patchy fog could be possible this morning but should be clearing up due to a rapidly advancing cool front .

With gusty north winds and low RH values elevated fire weather conditions could be possible across South Texas.

Today temps will warm up with mostly sunny skies a high of 80.

Tonight northerly winds should calm down up to 8mph with partly cloudy skies a low of 46.

Tomorrow cold morning in the upper 40s with temps increasing into the upper 60s a high of 70.

By the end of the week rain chance will be possible Friday night into the early morning hours of Saturday.

For more headlines. click here.

