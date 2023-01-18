Shop Local
Workforce Solutions for South Texas hosts job fair(KGNS)
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo organization kicked off the new year with a fresh start for job seekers.

Workforce Solutions for South Texas held a job fair on Wednesday, January 18, where they gathered over 20 companies looking to fill several positions.

City of Laredo firefighters, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and representatives from several government departments across south Texas were present at the job fair.

You can still look at hiring companies by visiting the Workforce Solutions for South Texas website. Brenda Robles, with Workforce Solutions for South Texas, said, “All the employers that are here, their jobs are posted. The job seekers can come in, we can register them, and then refer them to the job. We still have a way of connecting the employer and the job seeker to the jobs that they have available .”

Workforce Solutions will host their next job fair in February.

