8 women graduate after attending local entrepreneurship workshops

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After 16 weeks, eight women presented their entrepreneurship projects to Laredo business owners.

The Mexican Consulate teamed up with MileOne to help host a set of workshops designed to help Mexican-American women expand their small business ideas.

Jimena Morales, the director of Community and Cultural Affairs with the Mexican Consulate, said 50 women applied to be a part of the program and eight of them graduated on Thursday, January 19.

Laredo business owners served as judges and observed the women’s presentations. ”There are food products, Mexican candy, marketing enterprises, logistics, they are all over,” said Morales.

The Mexican Consulate encourages people interested in these programs to follow them on social media. That’s where they will announce the programs they offer.

