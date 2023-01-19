Agents seize over two million dollars of meth and cocaine

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Over two million dollars of drugs are off the streets thanks to the keen smell of a Customs canine.

It happened during two separate busts.

The first bust happened at bridge two last Saturday after agents referred a 33-year-old female to secondary inspection.

It was there the canine discovered 91 pounds of alleged meth within the woman’s personal belongings. The narcotics had a street value of 1.7 million dollars.

The second seizure occurred later that afternoon, also at bridge number two after a CBP Officer referred a 22-year-old united states citizen to secondary inspection.

It was there that the canine sniffed out 18 pounds of alleged cocaine inside the vehicle.

The drugs had a street value of $245,000.

In both cases, agents seized the drugs, both vehicles and arrested both drivers.

