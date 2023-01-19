Car chase near downtown Laredo sends one person to the hospital

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a car chase that sent at least one person to the hospital.

The incident happened at around 1 p.m. near Grant and Salinas when DPS Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on an individual believed to be connected to a possible human smuggling case.

DPS say they received a tip about a potential stash house along Park and Main.

At the scene, they saw a man in a white car.

When DPS tried to approach the man, he got into a car and a chase ensured.

According to DPS, the man in the white car crashed into two vehicles on Grant and Salinas.

After the crash, the man got out of the car, and fled on foot towards the bridge.

Authorities are confirming that as a result of the crash, one person was taken to the hospital.

The investigation continues in the case.

Authorities say at the moment, they cannot release more information on the possible stash house on park and main.

