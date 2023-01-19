City of Laredo to hold community forum for city manager candidates

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The search for Laredo’s next city manager continues but we now know the names and a little background about the three candidates.

On Wednesday night, the City of Laredo released a press release that included the names of the three candidates who are vying for the position along with a brief bio.

Their names are Rick Davis, Joseph Neeb and Jane Shang.

Council member Melissa Cigarroa said that during the hiring process, the council decided that it was paramount to pick the candidates who appeared professional and had prior city manager experience which all three currently do.

The city did confirm that none of the three candidates are from Laredo which is concerning to some fellow community members.

“It’s good to understand, it’s very good to be able to speak the language but more importantly to have those ties with the community,” said, Alfonso Ornelas. “What you don’t want is somebody that is going to isolate themselves or put themselves or put themselves in a tower, you have to be willing to go out and meet the different forwarders, the trucking industry, the downtown merchants and they all have to work together, and you have to see what’s a common thread and how you can serve them.”

“We need somebody that will understand our culture, our language, our people, the department head, the employee and work also with the city council. The thing is that we expect a lot in very few time and it’s not the…we’ve been changing city manager very often”, said Cristobal Rodriguez.

The public is invited to attend an event where they will be able to meet with the three finalists and ask them questions about their goals for the city.

That event is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 30 at the Joe Guerra Library at 6 p.m.

Then on Jan. 31, the three candidates will be interviewed by the council and Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino.

The public will be able to see it on the city’s public access channel and website.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.