Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

January is National Stalking Awareness month

January is National Stalking Awareness month
January is National Stalking Awareness month(KGNS)
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - January is designated for National Stalking Awareness month. It’s a time to shine a light on the crime of stalking and recommit to protecting survivors.

Stalking is behavior directed at a specific person that would cause them to fear for their safety or the safety of others or suffer substantial emotional distress. It is often made up of individual acts that could seem harmless, such as unwanted contact including phone calls, texts, and communication via social media, unwanted gifts, showing up, or approaching an individual or their family or friends. But in the context of stalking, these acts can escalate over time and often become violent.

The Laredo Police Department urges victims to document and report such incidents. Norma Garcia, the Crime Victims coordinator with the department, said, ”We also offer services for victims of stalking. Specifically for victims of stalking, there is something called relocation from the Crime Victims’ Compensation program. They could get assistance if they have a stalking case where they will be helped with money to be relocated which is very important for a victim of stalking.”

If you feel you are in danger or fear a threat of harm, call 911 immediately. You can also contact the VictimConnect Resource Center at 1-855-484-2846. You can also go here for more resources.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Martinez Jr., 19
FBI searching for Laredo man who has been missing since December
Authorities need help identifying two men
Laredo Police need help identifying men accused of theft
Laredo business owner loses hundreds of thousands of dollars in fire
Laredo business owner suffers total loss after fire
City of Laredo announces city manager finalists
City of Laredo announces city manager finalists
Erica Janet Regalado, 40
Woman wanted for allegedly stealing Apple Watches from electronics store

Latest News

8 women graduate after attending local entrepreneurship workshops
City of Laredo to hold community forum for city manager candidates
Laredo City Council appoints Vanessa Perez as Mayor Pro Tempore
8 women graduate after attending local entrepreneurship workshops
8 women graduate after attending local entrepreneurship workshops
City of Laredo announces city manager finalists
City of Laredo to hold community forum for city manager candidates