January is National Stalking Awareness month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - January is designated for National Stalking Awareness month. It’s a time to shine a light on the crime of stalking and recommit to protecting survivors.

Stalking is behavior directed at a specific person that would cause them to fear for their safety or the safety of others or suffer substantial emotional distress. It is often made up of individual acts that could seem harmless, such as unwanted contact including phone calls, texts, and communication via social media, unwanted gifts, showing up, or approaching an individual or their family or friends. But in the context of stalking, these acts can escalate over time and often become violent.

The Laredo Police Department urges victims to document and report such incidents. Norma Garcia, the Crime Victims coordinator with the department, said, ”We also offer services for victims of stalking. Specifically for victims of stalking, there is something called relocation from the Crime Victims’ Compensation program. They could get assistance if they have a stalking case where they will be helped with money to be relocated which is very important for a victim of stalking.”

If you feel you are in danger or fear a threat of harm, call 911 immediately. You can also contact the VictimConnect Resource Center at 1-855-484-2846. You can also go here for more resources.

