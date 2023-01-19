Shop Local
Laredo City Council appoints Vanessa Perez as Mayor Pro Tempore

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new council member assumes the role as Laredo’s mayor pro tempore.

The Laredo City Council voted to appoint District 7 Councilmember Vanessa Perez.

The new selection comes as former mayor pro tem District 2 Councilmember Vidal Rodriguez concluded his term in December.

Perez will assist in several duties and serve as mayor when Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino is not available.

Perez will also serve as chair of city council meetings during the absence or disability of the mayor, as per city ordinance.

Mayor Trevino said he is satisfied with the selection.

“The mayor need someone there available in case the mayor has an obligation or needs to leave. The mayor pro temp can substitute the mayor at that given time,” said Mayor Dr. Trevino.

Perez has served as district seven’s councilmember for two years now.

