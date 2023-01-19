Laredo Main Street to hold Veggie Fiesta

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Main Street is inviting the community to its upcoming farmer’s market but this one will be a little greener this time around.

Organizers of the farmers market is gearing up to hold its first Veggie Fiesta for the community.

The event will be jampacked with vendors, and chefs that will be selling some fruits, greens and homemade vegan food.

Chefs will even put on a demonstration on how to make the perfect veggie/vegan friendly meal for those who might be looking to cut back on eating meat.

Nydia Robles with Laredo Main Street said this event also serves as an eyeopener to those who might not of had a chance to eat a veggie or vegan friendly meal.

The event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo.

It’s free and open to the public.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.