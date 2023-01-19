Shop Local
New Uvalde elementary school to replace Robb Elementary School

By NBC News
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
UVALDE, TX. (KGNS) - Design plans are released for a new elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced Wednesday night that the “Moving Forward Foundation” held its second meeting on plans for the new school.

The building is promised to be a new and more secure school to replace Robb Elementary following last May’s mass shooting that claimed the lives of 19 students and 2 teachers.

The foundation also plans to build a memorial park on the same grounds where the school once stood.

Construction on the 50-million-dollar school which will be two miles from the old school is expected to begin this summer in hopes to be open in the fall of 2024.

Community members are working to decide what it will look like.

