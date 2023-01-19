Not as Warm as Weather has Arrived From the Rockies

Shop Local
By Richard Berler
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Temperatures will not be as warm as our weather is coming in from the Rockies and southern Great Plains. By Friday and Saturday, moist air will arrive aloft, bringing cloudier skies, cooler afternoon temperatures, and a slight chance of light showers. Our best chance of a few showers will be on Friday night or early Saturday.

