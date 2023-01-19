Pillar continues to offer medication to prevent HIV

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo non-profit organization is reminding the community about its efforts to prevent HIV.

Back in December, Pillar announced the prep injection and pills were available at the clinic at no cost.

According to Eduardo Reyes from Pillar, over 100 patients have received the medication which reduces the risk of getting HIV.

Reyes said people need to make an appointment since Pillar gets the medication as needed; however, in order to receive it, patients need to meet certain requirements.

“We usually have to do a kidney panel, we have to test them if they have HIV negative, that’s one of the requirements for the medicine, having to weight them if they are at least the 78-pound limit that we put for that medication, there’s a few tests that they go into,” said Reyes. And it’s something of a lengthy process, but by the end of it the person comes better on what they did before.”

If you would like to learn more about the prep injections and pills you can call 956-723-7457.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.