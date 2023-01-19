Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Pleasant Thursday

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Happy Thursday waking up in the mid 50s this morning with sunny skies .

Not as warm today some sun and a few clouds a high of 77 with dry conditions.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy a low of 55 with E winds .

Tomorrow will be a cloudy day starting of in the mid 50s with temps only increasing into the 60s.

Also a slight chance for showers will be possible tomorrow night into Saturday before noon .

Weekend highs are looking pleasant in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

Next week were going to need those jackets cold and drier conditions are anticipated , highs in 60s and lows in 40s.

Have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Martinez Jr., 19
FBI searching for Laredo man who has been missing since December
Authorities need help identifying two men
Laredo Police need help identifying men accused of theft
Laredo business owner loses hundreds of thousands of dollars in fire
Laredo business owner suffers total loss after fire
City of Laredo announces city manager finalists
City of Laredo announces city manager finalists
File Graphic
18-year-old man injured in south Laredo shooting

Latest News

Pleasant Thursday
Pleasant Thursday
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Not as Warm as Weather has Arrived From the Rockies
Windy Wednesday
Windy Wednesday
Mostly sunny with dry conditions.
Windy Wednesday