Pleasant Thursday

Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Happy Thursday waking up in the mid 50s this morning with sunny skies .
Not as warm today some sun and a few clouds a high of 77 with dry conditions.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy a low of 55 with E winds .
Tomorrow will be a cloudy day starting of in the mid 50s with temps only increasing into the 60s.
Also a slight chance for showers will be possible tomorrow night into Saturday before noon .
Weekend highs are looking pleasant in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Next week were going to need those jackets cold and drier conditions are anticipated , highs in 60s and lows in 40s.
Have a great day.
