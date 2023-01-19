Shop Local
Two workers injured after parts of church collapse in North Texas

By NBC News
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A historic church under construction collapses in north Texas!

Massive stones from the First Baptist Church in Stephenville came tumbling down Wednesday.

Two workers had to be taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The church is currently undergoing a restoration.

The historic building houses a daycare, and the church’s senior pastor said the kids and teachers that were in school at the time were not hurt.

It is still unclear why the collapse happened in the first place.

