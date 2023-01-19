Shop Local
Woman wanted for allegedly stealing Apple Watches from electronics store

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a woman who is wanted for allegedly stealing electronic watches from a retail store.

The Laredo Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating Erica Janet Regalado, 40 who is wanted for theft of property.

The incident happened on Jan 5 when Laredo Police officers were called out to a theft at a store located at 7905 San Dario.

Officers met with an employee who stated that three individuals entered the store on Jan 4., one of which was Regalado who went to the Apple section and allegedly stole Apple Watches and walked out of the store.

Regalado is five feet, eight inches, weighs 310 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous, and you may qualify for a cash reward.

