Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

27th annual Menudo Bowl to take place this Saturday!

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An annual event that brings all the bowls and ladles to the yard is back in full force!

The 27th annual Menudo Bowl is set to take place this Saturday at the Webb County Fairgrounds.

The annual Crime Stoppers fundraiser brings out several local organizations, and businesses to compete for the best bowl of menudo for a good cause.

KGNS News will be one of many organizations serving up some bowls and smiles while competing for the top prize.

It all gets underway Saturday morning at 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover accident reported on I-35
Accident on I-35 causing traffic on southbound lane
Edgar Martinez Jr., 19
FBI searching for Laredo man who has been missing since December
Krystal Limon
Family of woman allegedly shot by her husband speaks out about tragedy
Erica Janet Regalado, 40
Woman wanted for allegedly stealing Apple Watches from electronics store
Car chase near downtown Laredo sends one person to the hospital
Car chase near downtown Laredo sends one person to the hospital

Latest News

Cuellar weighs in on potential financial crisis if debt ceiling agreement isn’t reached
Cuellar weighs in on potential financial crisis if debt ceiling agreement isn’t reached
City of Laredo Mayor invites community to take on walking challenge
Truck crashes into fire hydrant on Del Mar Blvd.
Truck crashes into fire hydrant on Del Mar Blvd.
27th annual Menudo Bowl to take place this Saturday!