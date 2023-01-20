27th annual Menudo Bowl to take place this Saturday!

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An annual event that brings all the bowls and ladles to the yard is back in full force!

The 27th annual Menudo Bowl is set to take place this Saturday at the Webb County Fairgrounds.

The annual Crime Stoppers fundraiser brings out several local organizations, and businesses to compete for the best bowl of menudo for a good cause.

KGNS News will be one of many organizations serving up some bowls and smiles while competing for the top prize.

It all gets underway Saturday morning at 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.