31 Fire cadets officially join Laredo Fire Department
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It was a glorious day for a group of cadets as they officially joined the ranks of the Laredo Fire Department.

After roughly 18 months of training, a total of 31 qualified recruits will enter the department as firefighters and paramedics.

Many families and friends of the new recruits gathered at the Laredo College Guadalupe and Lilia Martinez Fine Arts Center Theater in support of their loved ones.

Guadalupe Medina, the only female cadet, said that joining the fire department was not something that she had in mind, but she decided to go into EMS at Laredo College.

Despite the rigorous training, Medina, the only female was able to overcome the odds and she encourages other potential female firefighters to join the department.

“I don’t think it’s more difficult, you face as many challenges as your male peers. I would just encourage, I would like to see more feels, so more females should apply.”

Medina said the training included six months of fire suppression and 12 months of EMS.

The guest speakers included Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino, Congressman Henry Cuellar, and Medical Director Dr. Garza Gongora.

