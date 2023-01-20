Shop Local
Amber Alert issued for Texas sisters Jennifer and Jessica Burns

By NBC News
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
McKinney, TX (KGNS) - McKinney Police have issued an amber alert for two sisters who were abducted Thursday night.

Authorities believe the Jennifer and Jessica Burns are in grave danger. They are six and nine years old.

They both wear glasses and have blonde hair.

The woman who allegedly took the sisters is Jame burns, 60.

She is their paternal grandmother.

Officials say the girls were taken from a Cici’s Pizza restaurant Thursday evening.

They were there on a supervised visit with their non-custodial father and a representative from Family Protective Services was there as well.

“We do know that the CPS worker called 911 last night. We also know that the dad was at the restaurant when our officers arrived. He was taken into custody. He is now in the Collin County Sheriff’s Custody, Jail. He is in jail now. His name is Justin Burns. His date of birth is 1/15 of ‘89. We do believe he was involved in this”, said Carla Marion Reeves with the McKinney Police Department.

The father of those children, Justin Burns is now being held on kidnapping charges in connection with this crime.

Police believe the girls are in danger and they are working with the FBI to bring them home safely.

