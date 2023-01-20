Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Accident on I-35 causing traffic on southbound lane

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Traffic is backed up on the southbound lane of I-35, due to an apparent accident.

Video shows traffic backed up on the highway right after the Shiloh exit on I-35.

An ambulance and Laredo Police officer were seen at the location.

ON Friday before noon, a viewer sent a photo showing a rollover accident near the area, no word if the incidents are linked.

Drivers are being asked to expect delays while they clean up the area.

