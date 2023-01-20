Shop Local
City of Laredo Mayor invites community to take on walking challenge(KGNS)
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - This weekend the City of Laredo Mayor will take on an eight-week challenge.

The ‘It’s time Texas Community Challenge’ is a competition where everyone across the state is invited to walk in order to encourage physical activity.

The City of Laredo Health Department is partnering with Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino in order to help the community develop healthier habits.

“This is to promote prevention of complications, health awareness, and people need to understand here in laredo we are medically underserved so we need to let the public know that it is very important for them to get check-ups and go to events that promote health checks and prevention, prevention is the name of the game,” said, Mayor Dr. Trevino.

The walk will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo.

The event is open to the public.

