Clouds, Slight Shower Chance Friday/Saturday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Moist air several thousand feet above the surface over the western gulf and northeastern Mexico will arrive above our dry airmass by Friday. The lack of sunshine will mean cooler afternoon temperatures. Although the deepest layer of moist air will be to our east, their is a slight chance of scattered light showers over our area. Drier air aloft will follow on Sunday with clearing skies.

