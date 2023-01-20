Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Commander’s Reception kicks off WBCA festivities

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Commander’s Reception officially kicked off the WBCA festivities in Laredo Thursday night.

The celebration will be in full force this year after dealing with some setbacks due to the pandemic.

The Commanders Reception is the official kick off and ribbon ceremony of the 125th Washington’s Birthday Celebration.

It offers attendees an opportunity to meet the 2023 WBCA ambassadors affiliate organizations and sponsors.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Martinez Jr., 19
FBI searching for Laredo man who has been missing since December
Erica Janet Regalado, 40
Woman wanted for allegedly stealing Apple Watches from electronics store
Car chase near downtown Laredo sends one person to the hospital
Car chase near downtown Laredo sends one person to the hospital
Authorities need help identifying two men
Laredo Police need help identifying men accused of theft
A McDonald’s customer in Indiana said he was accidentally given a bag full of cash with his...
McDonald’s customer mistakenly given to-go bag full of cash with order: ‘What is this?’

Latest News

Annual Crime Stoppers Menudo Bowl set for January 21
Annual Crime Stoppers Menudo Bowl set for January 21