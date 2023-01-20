Commander’s Reception kicks off WBCA festivities

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Commander’s Reception officially kicked off the WBCA festivities in Laredo Thursday night.

The celebration will be in full force this year after dealing with some setbacks due to the pandemic.

The Commanders Reception is the official kick off and ribbon ceremony of the 125th Washington’s Birthday Celebration.

It offers attendees an opportunity to meet the 2023 WBCA ambassadors affiliate organizations and sponsors.

