Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

County attorney arrested on conspiracy charge in connection to Jerrell Powe kidnapping case, police say

Cooper M. Leggett, 40, was arrested Thursday around 11 p.m. in Wayne County by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force on an active warrant for conspiracy. (WDAM)
By WDAM staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - The county attorney for the Wayne County Board of Supervisors, who was present during an emergency session Thursday afternoon, was arrested later that night on an active warrant for conspiracy.

According to Assistant Chief Tony Willridge with the Ridgeland Police Department, members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested 40-year-old Cooper M. Leggett around 11 p.m. on Thursday at his home in Wayne County.

Leggett was booked into the Madison County Detention Center. He’s charged with one count of conspiracy.

Willridge said the arrest was in connection to a kidnapping investigation involving former Ole Miss and NFL football player Jerell Powe. However, he could not disclose Leggett’s relationship with either Powe or Gavin Bates, who was also arrested in connection to the case.

(L) Jerrell Powe | (R) Gavin Bates
(L) Jerrell Powe | (R) Gavin Bates(Ridgeland Police Department)

The assistant chief also could not disclose what this conspiracy charge entailed.

Leggett was expected to have his initial appearance at the Ridgeland Municipal Court sometime on Friday.

According to the court, Leggett’s bond was set at $20,000.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Martinez Jr., 19
FBI searching for Laredo man who has been missing since December
Erica Janet Regalado, 40
Woman wanted for allegedly stealing Apple Watches from electronics store
Car chase near downtown Laredo sends one person to the hospital
Car chase near downtown Laredo sends one person to the hospital
Authorities need help identifying two men
Laredo Police need help identifying men accused of theft
A McDonald’s customer in Indiana said he was accidentally given a bag full of cash with his...
McDonald’s customer mistakenly given to-go bag full of cash with order: ‘What is this?’

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden welcomed the United States Conference of Mayors to the White House...
Biden welcomes mayors to White House
Rallies are set for the weekend, which marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
March for Life eyes Congress for post-Roe abortion limits
FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018.
4 children hurt when 2 buses collide on I-55 near Chicago
This combination photo shows, from left, Joshua Abate, Micah Coomer and Dodge Dale Hellonen,...
3 active-duty Marines charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot