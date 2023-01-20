Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Driver arrested and four undocumented people in custody following chase in downtown Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man is facing charges in connection with a human smuggling attempt that escalated into car chase.

With the help of CBP agents, DPS Troopers arrested Jose Luis Trevino, 25 on Thursday afternoon and charged him with human smuggling and evading arrest.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon at around 1 p.m. when authorities received a tip about a possible stash house near Park Street and Main Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw Trevino get into a white car with four other people and a chase ensued which ended at Salinas Avenue and Grant Street.

Trevino allegedly got out of the car and fled on foot, leaving the vehicle and the individuals behind.

The four undocumetned immigrants were found inside the Laredo Outlet Mall parking lot.

Two female minors and one adult male and female from Mexico were referred to the US Border Patrol.

A female victim involved in the crash was transported to the hospital and was discharged that same day.

