Family of woman allegedly shot by her husband speaks out about tragedy

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Family members of Krystal Limon, the 22-year-old who was shot in the face and recently passed away is speaking out about Krystal’s last moments and how they are coping with the tragic loss.

Michelle Molina, the sister of Krystal Limon remembers her as a loving caring person but most importantly a good mother.

Krystal passed away on Friday, Jan. 13 after she was officially taken off life support following a gunshot wound to the face.

Krystal left behind three daughters, six-year-old Kayleen, three-year-old Kiana along with her six-month-old baby.

According to Michelle, Krystal’s mother is currently taking care of the three girls.

Michelle said the family had to decide what to do with Krystal’s remains.

After careful consideration and a tough decision, Krystal’s family decided to donate her organs.

Although it was a painful choice to make, the family believes it will help save other people’s lives.

“Within a week we will receive a letter and telling us who receive it, so we know it’s in texas,” said Molina. “We know her organs, she lives on through other people and that gives us a small sense of... It’s a good feeling, but the priority right now are her children. They need a lot of love and a lot of support.”

While there is no update on the case, Krystal’s husband, Francisco Javier Garcia, 27, is currently at Webb County Jail facing several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence and two counts of child endangerment.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help support her sister’s daughter.

