Girl Scout Cookie season officially underway in Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s time to bust out your wallets because the Girl Scout cookie season has begun.

The Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas have received their shipments of cookies at the Girl Scouts center and now they are making their rounds across Laredo.

The girls are stocked with everyone’s favorites from Thin Mints, Caramel DeLites, Shortbread, Lemonade, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Caramel Chocolate Chip and the new Adventure Fuls.

The cookie sales are helping young women gain business and entrepreneurial skills so they can take on future leadership roles in the workforce.

If you would like to get your Girl Scout Cookie fix, you can spot them at various locations across Laredo and Webb County. This weekend, the girls will be at the pop up shop at Mall Del Norte selling boxes of cookies.

The Girl Scout cookie season is set to end by mid-February.

