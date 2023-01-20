Gloomy Friday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It is Friday were in the 60s this morning for most of the day it will be cloudy.

Today due to the cloudy skies temps are expected to stay in the 60s , a high of 65 with ENE winds 10mph.

Rain chances continue for the night cloudy a low of 52 ENE winds 11mph.

Tomorrow there will be many events going on and you might be concern about how the weather is looking .

Well carry your umbrella just incase, there’s a slight chance 20% of isolated to scattered showers and it going to be cooler, temps will increase into the 60s until the afternoon then drop into the 50s in the evening.

Next week where looking at a drop in temperatures highs in the mid to low 60s and lows in the low 40s meaning that we need those jackets again.

Have a great day and weekend.

