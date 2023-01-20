Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Keno player turns 20-cent bet into $108K win

A Las Vegas resident turns a 20-cent bet into a $100K Keno win.
A Las Vegas resident turns a 20-cent bet into a $100K Keno win.(Station Casinos)
By Caitlin Lilly and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A resident in Las Vegas turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino.

According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station.

Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers, and all 10 numbers hit for a payout of $108,877.45.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Martinez Jr., 19
FBI searching for Laredo man who has been missing since December
Erica Janet Regalado, 40
Woman wanted for allegedly stealing Apple Watches from electronics store
Car chase near downtown Laredo sends one person to the hospital
Car chase near downtown Laredo sends one person to the hospital
Authorities need help identifying two men
Laredo Police need help identifying men accused of theft
A McDonald’s customer in Indiana said he was accidentally given a bag full of cash with his...
McDonald’s customer mistakenly given to-go bag full of cash with order: ‘What is this?’

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged countries to send more weapons to Ukraine without...
Zelenskyy pleads for tanks
People pay their respects at the scene where a helicopter crashed into civil infrastructure on...
Russia claims progress in eastern Ukraine; Kyiv craves tanks
Andrew Tate and his brother were taken into custody in Romania.
Romanian judge grants 30-day extension of Tate detention
The woman's violent arrest was caught on video.
Officer who hit woman in McDonald’s dispute placed on leave