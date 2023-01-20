LISD brings mental health awareness to students and staff

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Mental health continues to be a concern for many around town, especially among the younger generation. Now, support is coming to Laredo via federal funding to be used at the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) to bring awareness to mental health.

LISD is home to thousands of students and hundreds of employees. Sadly, some of them deal with mental health issues and even substance abuse. However, a special program will offer help to those who need it the most.

With the help of the non-profit organization Serving Children and Adults in Need (SCAN), LISD schools will offer the Advancing Wellness And Resiliency in Education project, also known as AWARE. The program will offer school-based services to improve mental health and substance abuse at LISD campuses.

AWARE is funded through a $7.2 million federal grant. U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar said that due to the lack of mental health professionals in Laredo, the funding will bring assistance to many of the students and families. “They are going to provide this assistance to more than 15,600 students and employees at LISD with two things, one: assistance to deal with mental health, which is so important, especially what we saw in this pandemic, and number two: prevention from substance abuse. This is key because we have to make sure that young kids don’t use drugs. If they need mental health, including employees, they will get this assistance,” said Congressman Cuellar.

Although this project is still in its early stages, the school district said it will kick off next school year. SCAN said its main goal is to develop a plan to meet the needs of the school district’s students.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.