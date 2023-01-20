Make-A-Wish treats Laredo teen to a shopping spree

Shop Local
Nestor Daniel Rosas
Nestor Daniel Rosas(KGNS)
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Make-A-Wish Foundation tries to give children with critical illnesses strength, hope, and transformation.

One young teenager with acute lymphoblastic leukemia got his wish granted on Friday morning.

The Central and South Texas Chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation took Nestor Daniel Rosas on a shopping spree to get all the clothes, caps, and shoes a typical 13-year-old boy longs for.

Not only was he treated to a shopping spree, but he was taken to shop in style with a fancy limousine ride.

He also got a brand-new PlayStation Five and an iPhone 14 Pro Max.

“I’m happy and excited because it’ll be a day of shopping. I’m getting better one day at a time and step by step, I’m getting to the end of chemotherapy since the diagnosis consists of this kind of treatment,” said Nestor.

While Nestor’s cancer is the most common childhood cancer, he and his family remain positive.

His message to the community is to never give up and always follow your dreams.

