Truck crashes into fire hydrant on Del Mar Blvd.

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An apparent accident sends a truck crashing into a fire hydrant in north Laredo.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon at around 5 p.m. near 120 West Del Mar Boulevard.

As a result of the accident, water is spewing from the area.

Laredo Police are currently in the area assisting the driver and directing traffic.

No word of any injuries at the moment.

KGNS News will provide more details as they become available.

