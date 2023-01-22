A Car Lands in a Ditch in central Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman ends up in a dangerous situation and causes a significant traffic disruption in central Laredo.

On Saturday, January 21, 2023, shortly after 8:00 o’clock in the evening, a car landed in a ditch next to the frontage road of I-35 heading north, right in front of Olive Garden.

In the video, you can see the car on its side right next to the highway. Laredo Police on the scene told KGNS a woman was inside the car.

Witnesses at the site say emergency responders had to use a Jaws of Life device to get the women outside of the car.

Several Units with the Laredo Fire Department could be seen at the scene.

So, far it is unclear how the car ended up on its side.

