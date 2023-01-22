Congressman Cuellar comments on FBI raid anniversary

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been a year since the FBI raided U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar’s home and campaign office in Laredo.

On Thursday Congressman Henry Cuellar said he continues to cooperate with the investigation.

His lawyer says federal authorities have informed him that Congressman Henry Cuellar is not the target of an investigation that led FBI agents to search his Laredo home.

The search was tied to a federal investigation into the country of Azerbaijan and a group of U.S. businessmen who have ties to the country, according to officials with the FBI.

On January 21st of 2022, ABC reported that the federal grand jury probe that led to the search of Congressman Henry Cuellar’s home and office in Texas began issuing subpoenas.

Government officials continue to keep a tight lid on what spurred their actions.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.