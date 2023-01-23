City of Laredo invites the public to ‘meet and greet’ with city manager candidates

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The search to find the Laredo’s next city manager is moving on to the next step and it’s one the public can get involved in.

Laredoans will have the opportunity to meet and greet the final three candidates vying for the position.

The three city manager finalists are Jane Shang, Rick Davis and Joseph Neeb.

District One Councilmember Gilbert Gonzalez is encouraging residents to come out and voice their concerns or suggestions.

He adds that it’s especially important to go since a lot of information about the finalists’ past positions have been circulating on social media.

“Lets not speculate anything, let’s wait, we’re almost there and I want to thank the public they care they want to get involved,” said Gonzalez. “But I don’t want them to be misled and stuff so but I do want them for transparency to get involved in the process and its coming up, the process where the public gets involved and gets to meet the finalists is now coming up.”

That meet and greet with the final three candidates is scheduled for next week.

The public is invited to visit with the candidates on monday, Jan. 30 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Laredo Public Library.

The following day, City Council will conduct 90-minute interviews with each of the finalists.

A final selection would come shortly thereafter.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.