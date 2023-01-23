Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

City of Laredo invites the public to ‘meet and greet’ with city manager candidates

What do Laredoans want to see in the new city manager?
What do Laredoans want to see in the new city manager?(KGNS)
By Jerry Garza
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The search to find the Laredo’s next city manager is moving on to the next step and it’s one the public can get involved in.

Laredoans will have the opportunity to meet and greet the final three candidates vying for the position.

The three city manager finalists are Jane Shang, Rick Davis and Joseph Neeb.

District One Councilmember Gilbert Gonzalez is encouraging residents to come out and voice their concerns or suggestions.

He adds that it’s especially important to go since a lot of information about the finalists’ past positions have been circulating on social media.

“Lets not speculate anything, let’s wait, we’re almost there and I want to thank the public they care they want to get involved,” said Gonzalez. “But I don’t want them to be misled and stuff so but I do want them for transparency to get involved in the process and its coming up, the process where the public gets involved and gets to meet the finalists is now coming up.”

That meet and greet with the final three candidates is scheduled for next week.

The public is invited to visit with the candidates on monday, Jan. 30 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Laredo Public Library.

The following day, City Council will conduct 90-minute interviews with each of the finalists.

A final selection would come shortly thereafter.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Car Lands in a Ditch in central Laredo
A Car Lands in a Ditch in central Laredo
Fire reported in north Laredo
Fire reported in north Laredo
Krystal Limon
Family of woman allegedly shot by her husband speaks out about tragedy
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Preparing for the Laredo Crime Stoppers Menudo Bowl
27th annual Menudo Bowl to take place this Saturday!

Latest News

Man wanted for indecency with a child through sexual contact
Man accused of sending LPD on chase and hitting officer with vehicle
Man wanted for indecency with a child through sexual contact
Man wanted for indecency with a child through sexual contact
Man accused of sending LPD on chase and hitting officer with vehicle
Man accused of sending LPD on chase and hitting officer with vehicle