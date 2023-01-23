Crews demolish old Movies 12 Theater

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s the end of an era for an old Laredo movie theater.

The Cinemark Movies 12 cinema that had been in operation for decades before the pandemic hit, is in the process of being demolished.

On Monday afternoon, crews were seen destroying the Cinemark Movies 12 facility with a crane.

The theater closed its doors in March of 2020 after the coronavirus shuttered movie theaters across the country.

The official closure of the theater was announced by a Cinemark spokesperson on Feb. 19, 2021.

Laredo currently has two movies theaters in operation, the Cinemark theater located in Mall Del Norte and the Alamo Drafthouse.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.