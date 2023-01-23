Shop Local
Fire reported in north Laredo

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A vehicle fire is causing road closures in north Laredo.

The fire happened on Monday near the intersection of Loop 20 and Havana.

According to Laredo Police, the fire has prompted the temporary closure of the southbound lanes.

Authorities are asking drivers and residents to avoid the area to allow crews to put the flames out.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more details as it becomes available.

