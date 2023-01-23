Fire reported in north Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A vehicle fire is causing road closures in north Laredo.

The fire happened on Monday near the intersection of Loop 20 and Havana.

According to Laredo Police, the fire has prompted the temporary closure of the southbound lanes.

Authorities are asking drivers and residents to avoid the area to allow crews to put the flames out.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more details as it becomes available.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.