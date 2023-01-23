La Bota Ranch residents invited to meet new court-appointed board

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - After seven years of issues, residents at La Bota Ranch finally have a board of directors to call their own.

La Bota residents are encouraged to meet the new court-appointed board over at the Fasken Recreation Center.

The board will go over the new members, current contracts with the association and much more.

Last year, jurors sided with homeowners suing the La Bota Homeowners Association.

The lawsuit was related to high fees the association was charging homeowners for services they wouldn’t receive.

Guillermo Castro, jr., a homeowner, stated that after battling injustices for years, La bota residents are ready for a fresh new start.

“We’re hoping that the homeowners will come tonight to support this new board, come together so we can put our community back and be able to move forward,” said Castro.

The meeting will be taking place on Monday at 8:30 over at the Fasken Recreation Center’s multipurpose room.

