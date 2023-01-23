Laredo College receives $300K for student success initiatives

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Laredo College announced a new six-figure grant geared toward student success initiatives, including funding for laptops, innovative technology, and new student programs.

The college was awarded $300,000 for its Center for Learning, Academic and Student Success also known as C.L.A.S.S.

This project aims to develop and introduce new programs and workshops to support students during their academic journey at Laredo College.

Part of this grant includes funding for Dell Laptops that will be given away to qualifying students starting in February.

“This is a great benefit to our students because we know a lot of our students don’t have the technology at home to be able to continue doing their homework from home and so we hope we’ll be able to change the students’ lives by offering them a laptop and giving them the opportunity to work from home,” said Elizabeth Rodriguez.

To enter the laptop giveaway, students must be enrolled for the semester, be in good academic standing, receive tutoring services, engage in academic coaching with faculty and participate in class workshops.

