Man accused of sending LPD on chase and hitting officer with vehicle

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after sending officers on a chase across Laredo Sunday night and allegedly assaulting an officer in the process.

Laredo Police arrested 36-year-old Fernando Mora and charged him with aggravated assault with a vehicle, and accident involving damages.

The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. when a woman called police for help saying that a man known to her was following her in a white Ford F-150.

Officers located the truck at McPherson and International and attempted to speak with Mora.

During the exchange, Mora allegedly put the vehicle in reverse, dragged the officer, crashed the patrol unit and sped southbound on I-35 towards the international bridge.

Mora allegedly crashed through the barricade and headed towards Mexico.

A short while later, he returned from the Mexican side and drove through a U.S. Customs booth resulting in another chase on I-35; however, CBP officers were able to deploy a stop stick which damaged the tires.

Investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department said Mora had a flat tire, so he wasn’t able to travel very far.

“The person then exited the 3400 block of San Dario where he eventually stopped, was surrounded by police. Officers were giving him orders to come out of the vehicle then about 15 minutes later he surrendered and was taken into custody,” said Baeza.

Baeza said the officer is expected to be in good condition and no other injuries were reported during the chase.

