Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Man accused of sending LPD on chase and hitting officer with vehicle

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after sending officers on a chase across Laredo Sunday night and allegedly assaulting an officer in the process.

Laredo Police arrested 36-year-old Fernando Mora and charged him with aggravated assault with a vehicle, and accident involving damages.

The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. when a woman called police for help saying that a man known to her was following her in a white Ford F-150.

Officers located the truck at McPherson and International and attempted to speak with Mora.

During the exchange, Mora allegedly put the vehicle in reverse, dragged the officer, crashed the patrol unit and sped southbound on I-35 towards the international bridge.

Mora allegedly crashed through the barricade and headed towards Mexico.

A short while later, he returned from the Mexican side and drove through a U.S. Customs booth resulting in another chase on I-35; however, CBP officers were able to deploy a stop stick which damaged the tires.

Investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department said Mora had a flat tire, so he wasn’t able to travel very far.

“The person then exited the 3400 block of San Dario where he eventually stopped, was surrounded by police. Officers were giving him orders to come out of the vehicle then about 15 minutes later he surrendered and was taken into custody,” said Baeza.

Baeza said the officer is expected to be in good condition and no other injuries were reported during the chase.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Car Lands in a Ditch in central Laredo
A Car Lands in a Ditch in central Laredo
Fire reported in north Laredo
Fire reported in north Laredo
Krystal Limon
Family of woman allegedly shot by her husband speaks out about tragedy
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Preparing for the Laredo Crime Stoppers Menudo Bowl
27th annual Menudo Bowl to take place this Saturday!

Latest News

Man wanted for indecency with a child through sexual contact
Man accused of sending LPD on chase and hitting officer with vehicle
What do Laredoans want to see in the new city manager?
City of Laredo invites the public to ‘meet and greet’ with city manager candidates
Man wanted for indecency with a child through sexual contact
Man wanted for indecency with a child through sexual contact