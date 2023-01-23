WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for indecency with a child through sexual contact.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 32-year-old Justin Sanchez.

He has black hair, brown eyes, weighs 225 pounds and is roughly six feet.

His last known address is the 4900 block of Marcella Avenue in Laredo.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call 956-415-2878.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

