Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Man wanted for indecency with a child through sexual contact

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for indecency with a child through sexual contact.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 32-year-old Justin Sanchez.

He has black hair, brown eyes, weighs 225 pounds and is roughly six feet.

His last known address is the 4900 block of Marcella Avenue in Laredo.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call 956-415-2878.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Car Lands in a Ditch in central Laredo
A Car Lands in a Ditch in central Laredo
Fire reported in north Laredo
Fire reported in north Laredo
Krystal Limon
Family of woman allegedly shot by her husband speaks out about tragedy
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Preparing for the Laredo Crime Stoppers Menudo Bowl
27th annual Menudo Bowl to take place this Saturday!

Latest News

Man wanted for indecency with a child through sexual contact
Man accused of sending LPD on chase and hitting officer with vehicle
What do Laredoans want to see in the new city manager?
City of Laredo invites the public to ‘meet and greet’ with city manager candidates
Man accused of sending LPD on chase and hitting officer with vehicle
Man accused of sending LPD on chase and hitting officer with vehicle